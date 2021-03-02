Beaumont Health CFO leaving for CFO post at Beth Israel Lahey Health System

John Kerndl, executive vice president and CFO of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health, has accepted the CFO position at Beth Israel Lahey Health System in Boston.

Mr. Kerndl's last day at Beaumont Health will be March 16, the health system told Becker's Hospital Review. Diane Roth, who leads Beaumont Health's finance operations, was named its interim CFO.

"I am so proud of all we have accomplished at Beaumont Health. I met and worked with so many incredible people, and I'll always cherish my time in Michigan," Mr. Kerndl said in an email to Becker's. "It was a difficult decision to leave Beaumont, but I am also thrilled to have the opportunity to work at Beth Israel Lahey Health."

Beaumont Health President and CEO John Fox said: "John Kerndl has been a key member of my executive team, and I will sincerely miss him. His financial expertise allowed Beaumont to thrive and continue to grow during challenging circumstances. We sincerely wish him well."

Mr. Kerndl joined Beaumont Health in 2016. Before that, he was senior vice president and operations CFO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

