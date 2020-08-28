20 hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Oswego (N.Y.) Health named Michael Backus executive vice president and COO.

2. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Noel Cardenas senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southeast and Memorial Hermann Pearland hospitals.

3. Penny Cermak, executive vice president and system CFO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, plans to leave the organization, effective Oct. 30.

4. Berkshire Health Systems in Pittsfield, Mass., named Sean Fitzpatrick CFO.

5. Terri Gehring, president and CEO of McPherson (Kan.) Hospital, will retire by year's end, according to the McPherson Sentinel.

6. Matthew Gutwein, president and CEO of the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County, is leaving the Indianapolis-based organization.

7. Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., welcomed Colleen Heeter, RN, BSN, as its first female CEO.

8. Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Ill., named Abby Hornbogen, RN, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer.

9. Dale Johns was named CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.

10. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Justin Kendrick senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

11. Peter Markell, executive vice president of administration and finance, CFO and treasurer of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, plans to retire on March 31, 2021.

12. Greg Neal, CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center, stepped down.

13. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health named Robert Nesselbush CEO.

14. Tripp Owings, CEO of Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER in Wichita, Kan., accepted a new position as CEO of Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.), according to the Wichita Business Journal.

15. Robert Rogalski was named president of Sharon (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.

16. Brant Russell, MSN, RN, was tapped as president and CEO of Ascension Michigan's Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield and Novi campuses.

17. Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC named Eric Strucko, PhD, CFO.

18. Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health tapped Jeffrey Tiesi as executive vice president and COO

19. Kevin Vaziri is stepping down as CEO of Dignity Health's Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

20. Gregory Walker, CEO of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., will retire Oct. 31, according to fosters.com.

