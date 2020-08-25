Kaleida Health names new CEO

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health has named Robert Nesselbush CEO, the health system announced Aug. 25.

Mr. Nesselbush is CFO of Kaleida. He will succeed Jody Lomeo, who announced in January that 2020 will be his final year at the helm. The transition will likely occur in the next 90 to 120 days.

"As I said back in January when Jody made his announcement, this is all about building on the success that we have had as an organization over the past six years," Frank Curci, chair of the Kaleida board of directors, said in a news release. "Today's announcement is true succession planning. The board felt very strongly about keeping the team together; they have performed so well under Jody's leadership. In particular, Bob and the executive management team really shined during the COVID-19 crisis. With Bob elevating to the CEO position, you get a results-oriented leader who has a proven track record in operations, improving quality, growing market share and managing financial operations."

Kaleida named Mr. Nesselbush executive vice president and CFO in April 2019. Before joining Kaleida Health, he served as executive vice president and COO at Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, a five-hospital system with nearly 16,000 employees. He also was senior vice president of Rochester Regional Health's acute care division and president of Rochester General Hospital.

Kaleida credits Mr. Nesselbush with leading revenue cycle improvements, instituting a new payer governance structure and implementing a new revenue recognition model, among other accomplishments.

Kaleida chose Mr. Nesselbush after a search process that was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in recent weeks.

Mr. Lomeo said Kaleida will begin a search for a new CFO in the coming months.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.