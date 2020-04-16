Kaleida Health CEO postpones retirement, will remain at helm throughout pandemic

Kaleida Health President and CEO Jody Lomeo, who previously shared plans to retire by year's end, will remain at the helm of the Buffalo, N.Y.-based health system through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Buffalo News.

Frank Curci, Kaleida board chairman and CEO of Tops Markets, told the newspaper the health system has suspended indefinitely its search for Mr. Lomeo's successor and will "take it up at an appropriate time whenever this thing is behind us."

Mr. Lomeo had shared in January that 2020 would be his final year at the helm. He cited his desire to spend more time with his family and spend time at home.

But he told The Buffalo News he now "would never, ever leave the institution in a situation anytime soon" amid the public health crisis.

"At a time like this, we all need to be together, be leading, and we all need continuity and stability," he said.

Mr. Lomeo became president and CEO of Kaleida Health and Great Lakes Health System of Western New York in April 2014.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.