Dignity Health hospital CEO steps down

Kevin Vaziri is stepping down as CEO of Dignity Health's Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Dignity officials said Mr. Vaziri resigned for personal reasons and is leaving Woodland Memorial after 16 years at the helm.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served Dignity Health and Woodland Memorial ... and will forever cherish the relationships I have formed with physicians, employees and community members," Mr. Vaziri said in a news release cited by the Bee. "I am proud of the work we accomplished to bring high-quality care and comprehensive services to the region."

Mr. Vaziri is stepping down effective Sept. 1, according to the Daily Democrat.

Edmundo Castañeda, president and CEO of Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, Calif., will remain in that role and assume the additional role of president and CEO of Woodland Memorial. Mr. Castañeda is an eight-year veteran of Dignity. He joined San Francisco-based Dignity as president of Mercy General, and he has served as an interim leader of Woodland Memorial since February.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.