Tennessee hospital CEO steps down

Greg Neal, CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center, has stepped down, Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health announced Aug. 20.

Mr. Neal has served as CEO of Bristol Regional since 2013 and was named president of Ballad Health's northeast market in 2018. Before leading Bristol Regional, he held roles at Kingsport, Tenn.-based Wellmont Health System, which merged with Johnson City-based Mountain States Health Alliance to form Ballad Health, according to the Herald Courier.

"Greg is a strong and passionate leader who accomplished a great deal during his time at Bristol Regional Medical Center, and we are grateful for his years of service," Ballad Health said.

Chad Couch, MD, CMO of Bristol Regional, has been named interim CEO. Dr. Couch joined the Bristol Regional leadership team five years ago. He is board-certified in urology.

More articles on executive moves:

6 recent hospital CEO departures, retirements

Broward Health North names new CNO

MultiCare names Laureen Driscoll president of 2 hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.