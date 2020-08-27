Brant Russell to helm Ascension Providence Hospital

Brant Russell, MSN, RN, has been tapped as president and CEO of Ascension Michigan's Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield and Novi campuses, effective Sept. 21, hospital officials announced Aug. 27.

Mr. Russell is regional COO of Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit and Ascension River District Hospital in East China, Mich.

Previously, he was vice president and COO of Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health's Barberton and Wadsworth hospitals. He also served as system director of emergency/trauma service lines for Summa Health. Additionally, Mr. Russell held nursing leadership roles with Fairview Hospital, part of the Cleveland Clinic Health System, and Metrohealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Ascension said it has launched a search for a regional COO for Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension River District Hospital.

