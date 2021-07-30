19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since July 23:

1. Christian Arbelaez, MD, was named chief of emergency medicine at Boston Medical Center and chair of the emergency medicine department at Boston University School of Medicine.

2. Brenda Bartholomew was promoted to CEO of Gunnison (Utah) Valley Hospital.

3. Bari Becker was chosen as the community relations manager for Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg (Fla.).

4. Tiffany Caster was named COO of Dignity Health's Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center, both in San Francisco.

5. Yang Linda Chen is the new CFO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge, N.J.

6. Leslie Davis will succeed Jeffrey Romoff as president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

7. K.C. DeBoer is resigning as CEO of Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System.

8. Debi Ellis, RN, was chosen as acting CEO of Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.

9. Matthew Hinkle, BSN, RN, was named COO of Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C.

10. Amy Johnson was appointed by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast division as vice president of physician alignment.

11. Carolyn Leja, MSN, RN, was chosen as chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health's Big Rapids and Reed City hospitals in Michigan.

12. Bob Moore is retiring as CEO of Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill.

13. Stacey-Ann Okoth, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Jefferson Health-Abington (Pa.).

14. Dr. Tim Putnam, president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health, is resigning.

15. Steven Salyer was appointed CEO of Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital.

16. Hsieng Su, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical executive of Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

17. Devin Tobin was named COO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va.

18. Ferdinand Venditti, MD, Albany (N.Y.) Med executive vice president and hospital general director, is retiring.

19. Will Wagnon resigned as CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson Hole, Wyo.