Dr. Ferdinand Venditti to retire after 22 years at Albany Med

Albany (N.Y.) Med Executive Vice President and hospital General Director Ferdinand Venditti, MD, is retiring, health system officials said July 26.

Dr. Venditti will retire in February. His successor has not been named.

"Albany Med, and our region, are better because of Fred's leadership," Albany Med President and CEO Dennis McKenna, MD, said in a news release. "His exemplary guidance of our most transformative initiatives and our battle to end the coronavirus pandemic will certainly be legend on this campus. Fred's vision, smart decisions and character are surely seen in our growth and success over challenges, but it is most acutely felt in the level of quality care we provide our community."

Dr. Venditti, a board-certified cardiologist, joined Albany Med in 1999 as the Richard T. Beebe professor and chair of the medicine department. In 2003, he was named vice chair of the operating committee of the Faculty Practice Plan, now Albany Med Physicians Group, and in 2008, he was appointed vice dean for clinical affairs of Albany Medical College. He was named hospital general director in 2015.

Albany Med is a 1,520-bed health system comprising Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.