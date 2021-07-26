Utah hospital promotes CNO of 24 years to CEO

Listen
Brenda Bartholomew has been promoted to the CEO of Gunnison Valley Hospital in Utah after working with the hospital for 27 years, according to a July 21 report by The Pyramid.
Three details:
- Ms. Bartholomew has served as the chief nursing officer for the last 24 years at the Gunnison, Utah-based hospital. She worked closely with the last CEO, Mark Dalley, for 10 years. As CNO, she gained experience in managing the nursing team, surgical services, laboratories and more.
- "We conducted a thorough search over the past few months and interviewed several impressive local and national candidates," said Kim Pickett, chair of the Gunnison Valley Hospital board of directors. "Brenda was the unanimous choice because of her strong experience coupled with her knowledge of our community and passion for Gunnison Valley Hospital. She understands the mission, vision and values and is poised to build on the success achieved by Mark Dalley's leadership."
- Ms. Bartholomew has a master's degree in healthcare organizational leadership and management. She was awarded the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Award from the Utah Office of Primary Care and Rural Health.