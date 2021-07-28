Former acting CEO back at helm after Oregon hospital CEO ousted

Debi Ellis, RN, was chosen as acting CEO of Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, the hospital confirmed to Becker's July 28.

The appointment comes after the Southern Coos Health District Board fired Eugene Suksi July 14, citing lack of confidence in his leadership ability. Before the decision, board members had considered a report from a human resources attorney who investigated complaints board members received from hospital employees. The report was not publicized because of attorney-client privilege, the hospital said in a news release.

"We all know about the report," newly sworn-in board member Mary Schamehorn said during the special meeting where Ms. Ellis was chosen as acting CEO, according to The World. "We know what the report said. There is a morale problem here. We need to start addressing that or we’re going to lose people."

Ms. Ellis is taking over CEO duties from CFO Jeremiah Dodrill, who has been performing them since Mr. Suksi was terminated.

Ms. Ellis is a veteran of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. She served as chief nursing officer of the organization for about two years. She also was acting CEO when the Southern Coos Health District Board fired then-CEO Amy Fine in March 2020. At that time, Ms. Ellis was acting CEO until the board hired Mr. Suksi as interim CEO in May 2020, the hospital said. Ms. Ellis then served again as chief nursing officer, and Mr. Suksi began serving as permanent CEO in April.

Ms. Ellis retired at the end of April but was working per diem for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center before being chosen as acting CEO.

The hospital will keep Ms. Ellis as acting CEO until an interim one is chosen, according to The World.