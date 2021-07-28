Florida hospital taps Bari Becker for new community relations role

Bari Becker has been chosen as the community relations manager for Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg (Fla.), the hospital said July 28.

Ms. Becker brings more than 14 years of fundraising and community engagement experience to the newly created role.

Most recently, she served as annual giving manager for Step Up for Students in Clearwater, Fla. She was also development manager for the Florida Gulf Coast chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

In her new role, Ms. Becker will focus on raising public awareness about health conditions and closing health equity gaps in the Tampa Bay region, the hospital said.

Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg is a 480-bed facility acquired by Orlando (Fla.) Health in October 2020.