UPMC taps Leslie Davis to succeed Jeffrey Romoff as CEO

Leslie Davis will succeed Jeffrey Romoff as president and CEO of UPMC, the Pittsburgh-based health system said July 28.

Mr. Romoff began his career at UPMC 48 years ago and has led the organization since 1992. He will retire Aug. 1 and be named president emeritus, continuing in that position during the CEO transition until Oct. 1.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished during my almost five decades at UPMC, growing the organization to become a $23 billion global integrated health care delivery system. We transformed the economy in western Pennsylvania and turned the world's eyes to Pittsburgh as a hub of medical innovation and groundbreaking patient care. With a strong growth trajectory and best-in-class team, we are now at a period of both stability and success at UPMC," Mr. Romoff wrote in a message to employees, which was shared with Becker's.

He added: "Given that context, along with the recognition of Leslie Davis as an excellent choice to move the organization forward, today is the right time to announce our CEO transition, something that has been in the works for some time."

Ms. Davis is a 17-year veteran of UPMC, most recently serving as president of the health system's health services division. She also was president of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh from 2004 to 2018 before serving as COO of UPMC's health services division.

Regarding her new role, she said in a news release: "I look forward to continuing to ensure that healthcare is accessible and affordable to our communities while driving innovation, employee engagement, academic excellence and research across all of our hospitals and practices. I am confident in our organization's future and look forward to continuing to serve our patients, our members, our employees and our communities as UPMC soars to even greater heights in the future."

