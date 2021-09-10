19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system leadership moves have been reported or shared with Becker's since Sept. 2:

Alexander Bassuk, MD, PhD, was appointed physician-in-chief of University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

Christopher Bucciarelli, MD, was appointed CMO of Riverview, Fla.-based St. Joseph's Hospital-South.

Jeremy Clark has been appointed CEO of Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, both in Birmingham, Ala.

Bob Crumb will retire as CEO of Manistique, Mich.-based Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

James Driving Hawk was appointed CEO of the Phoenix Indian Medical Center.

Julie Ellis was appointed vice president of human resources at Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health.

Missy Feather, DNP, RN, returned to Walterboro, S.C.-based Colleton Medical Center as its chief nursing officer.

Wendy Franke was named Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center's director of quality.

Michael Franklin resigned from his post as president and CEO of Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital.

Felicia Hill-Briggs, PhD, was appointed vice president for prevention at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

Mark Larmore was named interim co-leader at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Darrell Lentz was named president and CEO of Bay City, Mich.-based McLaren Bay Region hospital.

Mohan Rao, MD, was appointed chief medical officer for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville (Ky.).

Michael Roussos was appointed president of Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.

Wendy Ryan, RN, was appointed director of surgical services at Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center.

Chris Squire was named permanent community president of Gaylord, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital.

Andrew Thomas, MD, was named interim co-leader at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Penny Wheeler, MD, will retire as CEO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health at the end of this year.

Carla Zupko, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center.