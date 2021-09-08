VCU Medical Center names new president

Michael Roussos has been appointed president of Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond. He will begin his tenure in December, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 8.

Mr. Roussos most recently served as the lead administrator for University Hospital in San Antonio. Before that, he held various leadership roles at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for 13 years, eventually becoming CEO of Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas.

"I am excited to join VCU Health during a time of tremendous opportunity," Mr. Roussos said. "VCU Medical Center's commitment to its community is evident in the well-coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic, national rankings and designations, and commitment to enhance the patient experience through the continued transformation of its downtown campus."

Mr. Roussos succeeds Ron Clark, MD, who has served as interim president for VCU Medical Center since 2019 and will continue in this role until December, according to the statement.