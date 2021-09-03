Phoenix Indian Medical Center names CEO

The Indian Health Service appointed James Driving Hawk CEO of the Phoenix Indian Medical Center.

Mr. Driving Hawk, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has worked for IHS for 23 years, providing expertise in areas including financial management and healthcare administration, according to an Aug. 25 news release. He has served as director of the IHS Great Plains area office since 2019.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the Phoenix Area, where my IHS career began, and join the team at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center," Mr. Driving Hawk said. "I look forward to continuing our efforts to provide high quality, comprehensive health care services for American Indians and Alaska Natives in the Phoenix area."

The Phoenix Indian Medical Center is IHS' largest hospital, providing healthcare services to more than 150,000 patients, the news release said.