McLaren Bay Region taps new CEO

Darrell Lentz has been named president and CEO of Bay City, Mich.-based McLaren Bay Region hospital, a role he will assume after the resignation of Clarence Sevillian, the hospital's current CEO since 2014.

Mr. Lentz currently serves as president and CEO of McLaren Central Michigan hospital in Mount Pleasant. He will continue to oversee that hospital in addition to his new role at Bay Region, according to a Sept. 1 announcement.

"We are thrilled Darrell will be expanding his responsibilities with McLaren," said Doug Ouellette, McLaren Central Michigan board chair. "He has made significant contributions to MCM in his short time here in Mt. Pleasant and we look forward to his continued leadership with our hospital."



Mr. Lentz has 20 years of hospital and healthcare management experience. He joined Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren health system in August 2020 to assist with the acquisition of St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, the announcement said.