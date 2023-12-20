13 of the 40 largest health systems named new CFOs in 2023

Thirteen of the 40 largest health systems by number of hospitals named new CFOs or announced succession plans in 2023:

Here are the changes, in reverse chronological order:

1. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health on Nov. 21 named Brad Clark executive vice president and CFO. He had served in the position on an interim basis since August following the resignation of CFO Anthony DeFurio.

2. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health on Nov. 9 named Aaron Lewis executive vice president and CFO to take over from the health system's current CFO, Michael Coggin, who is retiring in March.

3. Kimberly Young succeeded Bill Griffin as CFO of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care on Nov. 1. She previously served as the system's vice president of finance operations.

4. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health named Clay Ashdown CFO on Oct. 20. He succeeded Janie Wade, who announced her departure from the role Sept. 20.

5. St. Louis-based SSM Health named Kevin Smith CFO on Oct. 3. He succeeded Randy Combs, who has served as the health system's CFO since 2019. Mr. Smith most recently served as CFO of Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health.

6. Pittsburgh-based UPMC on Sept. 5 named Frederick Hargett as its executive vice president and CFO to Edward Karlovich, who announced his retirement earlier in the year. Mr. Hargett joined UPMC from Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, where he has served as executive vice president and CFO for 15 years.

7. Bill Marlette assumed the role of interim CFO at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health in June. He previously served as the health system's CFO and treasurer, but retired in 2021 after more than 30 years with the health system. Sanford is searching for a permanent CFO following the July 17 departure of Michelle Bruhn to Phoenix Children's.

8. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare on June 23 announced Sun Park will assume the role of CFO in 2024 following the retirement of Dan Cancelmi. Mr. Park joined Tenet from AmerisourceBergen, where he served as executive vice president and group CFO for pharmaceutical distribution and strategic global sourcing.

9. Phoenix-based Banner Health named Staci Dickerson CFO and executive vice president on May 23. She joined the health system from San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, where she served as senior vice president of finance and CFO.

10. Cleveland-based University Hospitals announced May 3 that CFO Michael Szubski plans to retire in January after more than 15 years in the role. UH CEO Cliff Megerian, MD, plans to nominate Bradley Bond, vice president of treasury, community medical centers, UHMP and ventures finance, for the role of CFO when Mr. Szubski retires.

11. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health on April 21 named Dominic Nakis interim CFO as it searches for a permanent CFO over the next 12 to 18 months.

12. Michael Heinrich was appointed CFO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health in April, according to his LinkedIn page. He was previously the executive vice president and CFO of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids.

13. Cleveland Clinic on Feb. 2 named Dennis Laraway its new CFO. He previously served as executive vice president and CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health.







