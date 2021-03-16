11 hospital, health system CEO resignations in 2021

The following hospital and health system CEO resignations were reported in 2021.

1. Dale Alward resigned as CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.).

2. Bryan Bateman resigned as CEO of Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

3. Charlie Button, CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, resigned.

4. Moody Chisholm, president and CEO of Tyler-based UT Health East Texas, resigned.

5. Joe DeSchryver, CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., submitted his resignation March 2.

6. Sam Ellard resigned as CEO of Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, La.

7. Rick Goins will leave his role as CEO of Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Ill., this summer.

8. Andrew Mueller, MD, resigned as CEO of Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health.

9. Wes Murray submitted his resignation and is retiring as CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

10. Brian Roland, CEO of Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital, resigned.

11. Hal Smith has resigned as CEO of Whiting Forensic Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Middletown, Conn.

