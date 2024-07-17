Meet the CIOs of US News' Best Hospitals 2024-25

The top hospitals on U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2024-25 Honor Roll are led by CIOs who have collectively been with their organizations for decades.

Here are the CIOs of the hospitals that made the publication's new Best Hospitals rankings July 16, listed by hospital alphabetical order:

— Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Adam Landman, MD, has been CIO of Mass General Brigham since 2023.

— Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, has been CIO of Cedars-Sinai since 2022.

— Cleveland Clinic: Sarah Hatchett has been CIO of Cleveland Clinic since March.

— Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.): Jeffrey Ferranti, MD, has been chief digital officer of Duke Health since 2022, having been CIO since 2011.

— Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia): Michael Restuccia has been CIO of Penn Medicine since 2006.

— Houston Methodist Hospital: Ken Letkeman has been CIO of Houston Methodist since 2018.

— Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): Richard Mendola, PhD, has been CIO of Johns Hopkins Medicine since 2023.

— Mayo Clinic-Arizona (Phoenix) and Mayo Clinic-Rochester (Minn.): Cris Ross has been CIO of Mayo Clinic since 2012.

— Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): Bruce Darrow, MD, PhD, has been interim chief digital and information officer of Mount Sinai Health System since January.

— NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City): Peter Fleischut, MD, has been chief information and transformation officer of NewYork-Presbyterian since 2022.

— North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.): Sophy Lu has been CIO of Northwell Health since 2022.

— Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): Doug King has been CIO of Northwestern Medicine since 2019.

— NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Nader Mherabi has been chief digital and information officer of NYU Langone Health since 2020, having been CIO since 2011.

— Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Jeff Gautney has been CIO of Rush University System for Health since 2021.

— Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto, Calif.): Michael Pfeffer, MD, has been CIO of Stanford Health Care since 2021.

— UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals: Joshua Glandorf has been CIO of UC San Diego Health since 2021.

— UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): Ellen Pollack, MSN, RN, has been CIO of UCLA Health since 2022.

— UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco): Mark Rauschuber has been CIO of UCSF Health since 2023.