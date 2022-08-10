5 recent health equity donations over $1M

Here are five recent health equity donations over $1 million that Becker's has covered since July 20:

1. HHS awarded nearly $90 million to nearly 1,400 community health centers across the country Aug. 8 to advance health equity through data collection and reporting.

2. Lost Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center awarded a record $36.5 million to more than 200 local nonprofit organizations in Los Angeles working to address health equity and housing stability.

3. The University of Louisville's Health Equity Innovation Hub announced more than $1 million in research funding to advance health equity for marginalized communities, according to a July 26 report from the University of Louisville News.

4. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Center for Health Equity received a $1 million grant from Bank of America, according to a July 21 press release.

5. The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health and UNC Greensboro School of Nursing a four-year, $3.7 million grant to support nursing students and increase access to healthcare in the region.