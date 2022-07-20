Cone Health, UNC nursing school get $3.7M to advance health equity

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health and UNC Greensboro School of Nursing a four-year, $3.7 million grant to support nursing students and increase access to healthcare in the region.

The partners will use the funds to increase access to care for underserved populations in the Piedmont region of North Carolina while increasing nursing students' exposure to rural and underserved communities, according to a July 20 news release. Cone Health will work with the school of nursing to involve students in telehealth, mobile health and pop-up clinics. The grant will also provide scholarships for UNCG nursing students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"This is a wonderful partnership between the school of nursing and Cone Health to increase access to healthcare services for individuals and families in underserved areas in the Piedmont region," said Debra Barksdale, PhD, RN, dean of UNC Greensboro School of Nursing. "Our nursing students will have an invaluable learning opportunity as they gain firsthand experience in helping to support the healthcare needs of resilient communities."