HHS awards nearly $90M to community health centers for health equity 

HHS awarded nearly $90 million to nearly 1,400 community health centers across the country Aug. 8 to advance health equity through data collection and reporting.

The goal of the initiative is to enable health centers to have better data on both patient health status and social determinants of health through modernization efforts.

"We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation's COVID-19 response and now serve more than 30 million people across the country. Today's investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high quality healthcare they deserve."

