Cedars-Sinai gives record $36.5M to Los Angeles organizations

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has awarded a record $36.5 million to more than 200 local nonprofit organizations in Los Angeles working to address health equity and housing stability.

Cedars-Sinai awarded $15 million to organizations focused on improving housing access, homelessness services and workforce development, according to a July 22 news release. The rest went to organizations working to expand healthcare access for underserved populations and civic engagement. The grants were awarded during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

"Cedars-Sinai's mission inspires us to expand our work beyond the walls of the hospital to impact the broader Los Angeles community," said Jonathan Schreiber, vice president of community engagement at Cedars-Sinai. "Our grants reflect Cedars-Sinai's values as we and our community partners work to strengthen the safety net and bring greater health access and equity to the vulnerable populations."