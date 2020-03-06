8 hospital construction projects costing $1B or more

Since Jan. 1, eight hospitals and health systems announced, began construction on or unveiled facility expansions and renovations with price tags of $1 billion or more.

1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia pumps $3.4B into expansion

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is planning to build a new 22-story patient tower.

2. UC Davis Medical Center details $1.9B expansion

UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif., plans to invest $1.9 billion in expansion and renovation projects over the next 10 years.

3. Mount Sinai Health System gets state OK on $1B campus upgrade

A state planning council has approved Mount Sinai Health System's plan to invest $1 billion in facility upgrades and expansions in downtown New York City.

4. Oregon health system plans $1B in expansions

Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health System plans to invest $1 billion in network renovation and construction projects.

5. Seattle hospital proposing $1.7B in upgrades

A planning group for Seattle-based Harborview Medical Center has recommended $1.74 billion in upgrades for the hospital.

6. Baptist Healthcare to invest $1B in upgrades

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Healthcare System plans to invest about $1 billion on upgrades and expansions "to create the next generation healthcare system."

7. Partners HealthCare plans $6.1B in expansions

Boston-based Partners HealthCare plans to spend $6.1 billion on capital projects to expand into New England and abroad in the next five years.

8. 'This is survival': Brooklyn hospital CEO on $1.2B redevelopment plan

Brooklyn (N.Y.) Hospital Center is planning to invest $1.2 billion to redevelop its main campus in Brooklyn.

