Why an Oklahoma health system picked Epic

Talihina, Okla.-based Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority is one of 19 new health systems switching to an Epic EHR.

The organization plans to go live with Epic in April. Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority has a hospital and eight clinics across more than 10 counties in southeastern Oklahoma to serve the Choctaw Nation reservation.

Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority currently uses Resource and Patient Management System, or RPMS, an EHR employed by the Indian Health Service.

But the health system wanted an integrated, enterprise EHR to cover inpatient, ambulatory, ancillary and specialty care, while boosting its patient experience, revenue cycle and analytics capabilities, according to Niki Haney, Epic project manager for Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority.

"We live by our project motto, 'Make it safer, make it easier, make it integrated,'" she told Becker's.

Plus, most hospitals the health system refers to are on Epic, so this will lead to a "more seamless transfer of health information," Ms. Haney said.

The biggest challenge thus far has been determining which third-party applications are needed for Epic and implementing them, she said. The health system declined to specify the cost of the new EHR.

"We wanted our patients, providers and staff to have a system that offers the best experience and supports the highest quality of healthcare delivery," Ms. Haney said.