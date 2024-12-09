Wellstar accelerates $175M EHR install at Augusta

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System invested $175 million to implement an Epic EHR system for Augusta (Ga.) University Health System, The Augusta Chronicle reported Dec. 9.

The affiliation between the two organizations, approved in March 2023, includes Wellstar committing $800 million to Augusta facilities over the next decade. A key aspect of the agreement was the deployment of Epic EHR at Augusta University Health System, aligning with the system Wellstar already uses.

The Epic implementation at Augusta University Health System was completed two years ahead of schedule, according to The Augusta Chronicle.