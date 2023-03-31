Wellstar to invest $800M in Augusta University Health System

The boards of Atlanta-based Wellstar Health System and Augusta (Ga.) University Health System approved a new affiliation that will see Wellstar invest $800 million in Augusta facilities over the next 10 years.

The partnership will work to bring more clinicians through the state as Wellstar will work closely with the university's Medical College of Georgia. Under the agreement, the medical college will be known as Wellstar MCG Health, according to a March 31 Augusta University Health System news release.

Additionally, the partnership will help provide capital for a new hospital, ASC and medical office building in Columbia County, Ga.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to officially close in the late summer.

"As our two organizations have worked together over the last three months to reach this agreement, the rationale for our partnering with Wellstar has only grown stronger — to enable our health system to thrive in today's challenging healthcare environment and to extend our mission of improving health for all Georgians through excellence in patient care, education and research," Brooks Keel, PhD, president of Augusta University and acting CEO of Augusta University Health System, said in the release.