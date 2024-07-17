Oracle Heath's EHR mission: 'Get rid of the clicks'

Oracle Health plans to go beyond just reducing the number of clicks in the EHR, General Manager Seema Verma wrote July 16 on LinkedIn.

"Our prescription has been far bolder and the directive to the Oracle engineers was: 'get rid of the clicks,'" she wrote in the blog post. "Oracle's best engineers, those that had established cloud computing at Oracle and had created best-in-class solutions for other industries, went to work."

Less than a year after setting that objective, Oracle Health (formerly Cerner) in September released the Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant, a mobile platform that captures audio from patient visits and uses generative AI to draft notes for the EHR. Ms. Verma said early adopters have reported clinicians saving an average of 4.5 minutes per patient and cutting daily documentation time by 20%-40%. She called the AI assistant "just the beginning."

"We are moving fast to leverage AI and other advanced technologies to develop solutions that automate as many routine administrative and clinical documentation workflows as possible, while also providing timely clinical information about patients so physicians can make the best possible clinical choices to achieve successful outcomes," she wrote.