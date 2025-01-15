​​Uber Health, Guardian partner to address care gaps

Uber Health is partnering with the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to provide support for members with approved long-term disability claims.

Starting mid-January, eligible Guardian Group Benefits members will receive Uber vouchers in their Uber app, enabling them to access rides for medical appointments and rehabilitation services, according to a Jan. 15 news release.

Initially focused on long-term disability claims, the program will expand to support short-term disability claimants and caregivers in the future.