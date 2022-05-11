Microsoft, Nuance launch AI collaborative for health system execs

Nuance, an AI speech recognition company, partnered with the Health Management Academy to launch an AI collective for health system executives who are using AI and machine-learning in clinical and operational settings.

The collective, dubbed The AI Collaborative, will commence in September 2022, according to a May 11 press release. The collaborative aims to bring together senior leaders from the nation's leading health systems to share questions, successes and challenges surrounding AI and machine-learning implementations.

The AI Collaborative will also host visits to Microsoft's corporate headquarters in Redmond, Wash., and annual summits that will share with attendees strategies on how to utilize patient-specific data and insights to augment care delivery, reduce care variation and support operational improvements.

"The key to successful healthcare innovation using AI is understanding at a deep level the problems that you're trying to solve and focusing on the outcomes you want to achieve," said Peter Durlach, chief strategy officer of Nuance. "With the combined engineering, market and domain expertise of Nuance and Microsoft, The AI Collaborative can bring together multiple technical, business and clinical stakeholders to prioritize deployment of solutions for clinician burnout, patient engagement and health system financial stability, while accelerating innovation in precision medicine, drug discovery, clinical decision support and other promising use cases across the entire healthcare ecosystem."

Nuance, which currently provides tools for recognizing and transcribing speech in physician visits, voicemails and more, was acquired by Microsoft on April 12 for $19.7 billion.