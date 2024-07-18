GE HealthCare to acquire clinical AI company in $51M deal

GE HealthCare is set to acquire Intelligent Ultrasound Group's clinical artificial intelligence software business for $51 million.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group's AI-based technologies provides real-time support for OBGYN scans, according to a July 18 news release from GE HealthCare.

Under the proposed acquisition, GE HealthCare will incorporate AI technology across its ultrasound portfolio and will add the company's research and development experts to its workforce.

The transaction is anticipated to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2024.