CVS Health wants to own 'entire spectrum' of healthcare, CEO says

CVS Health wants to be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey," the company's chief executive said at an Oct. 12 event in Boston reported on by the Boston Business Journal.

CEO Karen Lynch pointed to how the company already delivers medication at the pharmacy, finances treatments through insurance company Aetna, provides low-cost urgent care at its MinuteClinics, and now intends to give care at home through its planned $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, she reportedly said at the Boston College Chief Executives Club meeting.

Ms. Lynch said the company also plans to expand into primary care and expects to announce an acquisition later this year, the Business Journal reported Oct. 13. CVS is rumored to be in exclusive talks to buy Cano Health, a primary care firm focused on seniors.

Ms. Lynch told the crowd CVS has advantages over fellow healthcare disruptor Amazon, which recently agreed to acquire primary care chain One Medical for $3.9 billion, according to the story. "[Customers] really want to trust and engage with companies that have earned the right to be in healthcare," she said. "I think about Amazon as sort of a transactional company today."