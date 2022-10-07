Report: CVS in exclusive talks to acquire Cano Health

CVS Health is in exclusive talks to buy Cano Health, Bloomberg reported Oct. 7.

The pharmacy giant has been among the rumored bidders for the primary care disruptor, with Humana said to be another suitor. Humana does have a right-of-refusal deal with Cano Health in the event of a sale, under a 2019 agreement between the two entities.

People familiar with the matter also told Bloomberg that CVS is conducting due diligence on Cano Health, which aims its primary care services at seniors. CVS and Cano both declined to comment to the news outlet.