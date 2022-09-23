CVS Health joins bidding war for Cano Health

CVS Health has joined the bidding war for primary care company Cano Health, Bloomberg reported Sept. 22.

According to people familiar with the matter, Cano Health is looking to sell its company, and CVS is among several potential buyers putting in bids.

Among the potential bidders is Humana.

According to a Sept. 22 Wall Street Journal article, Humana already has ties to Cano Health.

Cano Health was Humana's largests independent primary-care provider in Florida, serving more than 68,000 of its Medicare Advantage members.

In addition, Cano also operated 11 medical centers in Texas and Nevada for which Humana is the exclusive health plan for Medicare Advantage.

No final decision has been made, but sources familiar with the matter say a deal could be struck as soon as next week.