Amazon seeks physician leader

Amazon Web Services recently posted a job listing for a physician lead on its healthcare industry team.

The listing, posted March 14, calls for a "talented physician leader with a broad set of healthcare experience including analytics, telemedicine and medical imaging."

The physician lead will engage with key leaders from various healthcare organizations to facilitate their adoption of AWS services for medical imaging, telemedicine and analytics. They will also drive thought leadership by speaking at industry events and in professional publications.

The position requires at least eight years of combined experience as a clinician, researcher and business developer focusing on medical imaging, telemedicine and analytics, according to the posting.

The position was posted days after Aaron Martin, former chief digital officer at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, joined Amazon as a vice president of health to help the company strengthen its partnerships with healthcare providers.