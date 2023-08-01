Amazon launches virtual care nationwide

Amazon is launching its virtual care platform, Amazon Clinic, across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The virtual service provides care for 30 common health conditions, such as urinary tract infection, pink eye and erectile dysfunction. Amazon announced the service in November 2022.

The service's messaging-based consultation costs $35 and a video visit costs $75, according to an Aug. 1 Amazon news release. Amazon Clinic doesn’t accept insurance, instead, users pay a flat fee. Message-based consultation is available in 34 states.

The news comes after Amazon launched HealthScribe, an artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to generate clinical documentation.