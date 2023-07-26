AWS bets big on healthcare AI

Amazon Web Services is entering the healthcare artificial intelligence race with the launch of its new AWS HealthScribe tool designed to generate clinical documentation.

The tool uses both speech recognition and generative AI to save clinicians time with paperwork. After generating a summary of the conversation between clinician and patient, the results can be uploaded to the EHR. HealthScribe cites every line of generated text from the original conversation to allow clinicians to review for accuracy before uploading.

Amazon joins tech disruptors Google and Microsoft in piloting healthcare AI programs designed to save clinicians time.

HealthScribe is HIPAA-eligible, according to a July 26 AWS news release.

AWS customers 3M Health Information Systems, Babylon Health and ScribeEMR are already using the tool.

"Our healthcare customers and partners tell us they want to spend more time creating innovative clinical care and research solutions for their patients while spending less time building, maintaining, and operating foundational health data capabilities," Bratin Saha, vice president of machine learning and AI Services at AWS, said in the release. "That is why AWS has invested in building a portfolio of AI-powered, high-performance, and population-scale health applications so that clinicians can spend more time with the patients during the face-to-face or telehealth visits