Sentara rebrands 18 urgent care centers

Eighteen Velocity Urgent Care centers across Virginia will officially transition to the Sentara Urgent Care brand on Feb. 3, following Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health's full acquisition of the clinics in December 2023.

The rebranding effort includes new signage and aligns the centers with Sentara's Epic EHR system, which was integrated in August 2024, according to a Jan. 27 news release.

With the rebranding, more than 200 former Velocity employees have joined Sentara Health.

Sentara has operated Velocity as a joint venture with a third party since 2017.