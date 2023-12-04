Sentara now sole owner of 17 urgent care centers

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health is the new sole owner of Velocity Urgent Care, marking the end of the health system's joint venture relationship for the 17-site company.

Sentara will now gain 17 urgent care facilities through its sole ownership of Velocity, with plans to open an 18th location in early 2024 in Elizabeth City, N.C. The Hampton Roads, Va.-based urgent care operator employs nearly 200 people.

Sentara operated Velocity as a joint venture with a third party since 2017. At that time, Sentara transferred seven Sentara urgent care facilities to the Velocity joint venture.

Twelve-hospital Sentara noted that since the joint venture agreement six years ago, the expansion of Velocity has followed Sentara's growth in Virginia and North Carolina and all urgent care centers are located near existing Sentara hospitals and medical facilities.