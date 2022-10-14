Top 10 digital health deals of Q3

While digital health funding dropped by nearly one-third in the third quarter of 2022, there were still notable deals for health tech companies.

Here are the top 10 equity deals by dollar amount, according to an Oct. 11 CB Insights report:

1. Dami & Xiaomi (China): $420 million

2. ArsenalBio (U.S.): $220 million

3. Cleerly (U.S.): $192 million

4. Allm (Japan): $182 million

5. Cera (U.K.): $160 million

6. WeDoctor (China): $150 million

7. Alma (U.S.): $130 million

8. Senda Biosciences (U.S.): $123 million

9. Fortanix (U.S.): $90 million

10. Incredible Health (U.S.): $80 million