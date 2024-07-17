'Shopify' for digital health company nears unicorn status

Huma, a global healthcare artificial intelligence company, completed a series D funding round of more than $80 million, bringing the company's valuation to nearly $1 billion, according to Bloomberg.

With the new funding, the company launched the Huma Cloud Platform, which offers no-code configuration of regulated disease management tools. The platform has pre-built modules and device connectivity capabilities. It can also host and deploy diagnostic and predictive AI algorithms to advance care delivery and research.

The company aims to combine its platform with next generation AI models to enhance its offerings and support small startups as they launch digital solutions. The company aims to be a faster and cheaper solution to competitors, focusing on project or venture success instead of scaling technology and management regulations.

"We are here to accelerate the adoption of digital and AI across care and research, and we do that by making the building of digital health solutions for care and research easy," said Dan Vahdat, founder and CEO of Huma. "We like to think of Huma Cloud Platform much like Shopify but for digital health instead of e-commerce. We believe when digital and AI are scaled, they become affordable for both the poor and the rich. This will help us transition medicine from being reactive to proactive.”

More than 3,000 hospitals and clinics have used Huma's technology to engage and screen 35 million people worldwide. The U.S. business has grown with new reimbursement codes and its remote patient monitoring product for respiratory cases has 140,000 contracted lives. Huma doubled its revenue year over year and aims to become profitable in 2024.

AstraZeneca was among the investors in the series D funding round.