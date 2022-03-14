Philips CEO: Healthcare needs to adopt digital tech faster

Adopting digital technology at an accelerated speed can improve the value and impact of healthcare and help tackle challenges post-pandemic, according to Philips CEO Frans van Houten.

Mr. van Houten said hospitals and healthcare systems can embrace digital health transformation to improve patient experience and combat workforce shortage.

He recommends healthcare providers embrace new strategies to better incorporate digital technology to meet the most pressing needs of hospitals and health systems.

"We all recognize that healthcare is faced with, on the one hand, more patients and more inequity among patients, and, on the other hand, less money and a huge shortage of staff," he told participants at the ViVE healthcare information technology event in Miami. "More than before, providers realize that they need new strategies to fundamentally deliver the breakthroughs that are needed."

He recommended digital adoption of: