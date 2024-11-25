Mount Sinai opens $100M AI center

New York City-based Mount Sinai has opened a new center dedicated to AI.

The Hamilton and Amabel James Center for Artificial Intelligence and Human Health will develop AI tools to improve diagnosis, treatment, and overall patient care, according to a Nov. 25 news release from Mount Sinai.

Located on the campus of The Mount Sinai Hospital, the 12-story, 65,000-square-foot center will bring together experts in AI, data science, and genomics under one roof. It will host 40 principal investigators, along with 250 graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, computer scientists, and support staff.