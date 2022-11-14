Mayo Clinic Platform partners with Atropos Health on clinical decision support tool

Mayo Clinic Platform, the data analytics arm of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is giving tech company Atropos Health access to deidentified patient data to boost its clinical decision support tool.

Atropos' offers a digital consult application, Prognostograms, that employs millions of deidentified medical records to advise clinicians on courses of treatments for their patients. The company began as a research project at Stanford (Calif.) University.

"The wealth of real-world evidence at Mayo Clinic would make the Prognostogram more efficient at advising physicians as they deliver care," Atropos Health CEO Brigham Hyde said in a Nov. 11 company news release. "In turn, this could empower Mayo Clinic to make new discoveries, develop new treatments, and improve patient health all over the globe."

Steven Bethke, vice president of Mayo Clinic Platform's product portfolio, stated that the "goal of the pilot is to help unlock insights that will accelerate better care for many people."