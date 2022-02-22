Highmark Health launches virtual diabetes care program

Highmark Health launched Well360 Diabetes Management, a virtual care program for adults with type 2 diabetes.

The program, powered by Onduo, a digital health brand, is available to Highmark Health insurance members who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and who are over 18, according to a Feb. 22 press release.

The virtual care program will offer patients a care coordinator that will develop a personalized management plan to help with medication compliance, healthy eating and exercising. Other features will include a virtual health clinic with access to endocrinologists, clinicians, remote prescriptions and care coordination with primary care physicians.

Patients can then enroll in the program by visiting the Well360 Diabetes Management web page or by downloading the Onduo mobile app.