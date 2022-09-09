Former Cerner president to lead digital health company

Former Cerner President Donald Trigg was named CEO of Vera Whole Health and Castlight Health, now known as Apree Health.

Mr. Trigg will help the company build an integrated digital navigation and advanced primary care model, according to a Sept. 8 press release.

Prior to becoming CEO of Apree Health, Mr. Trigg served as president of Cerner where he was responsible for clinical EMR, revenue cycle and provider health network strategies around value-based care.

The appointment of Mr. Trigg comes after Vera Whole Health and Castlight Health announced that the two companies would combine to create Apree Health.

Apree Health will provide end-to-end solutions to bring together navigation, advanced primary care and financial models.