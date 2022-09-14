Children's Healthcare of Atlanta using data analytics to improve patient care

Naomi Diaz -

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has selected data analytics company Vizzia as its asset management platform for its new 70-acre medical campus.

The Vizzia InVIEW software platform, which provides real-time data analytics to improve patient care, and Vizzia's Environmental Monitoring solution, which protects patients and critical medical supplies, will be installed at the medical campus, according to a Sept. 13 press release. 

The software aims to provide real-time location systems and advanced process improvement solutions for the new facility.

