Children's Healthcare of Atlanta using data analytics to improve patient care

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has selected data analytics company Vizzia as its asset management platform for its new 70-acre medical campus.

The Vizzia InVIEW software platform, which provides real-time data analytics to improve patient care, and Vizzia's Environmental Monitoring solution, which protects patients and critical medical supplies, will be installed at the medical campus, according to a Sept. 13 press release.

The software aims to provide real-time location systems and advanced process improvement solutions for the new facility.