California hospital adopts new wearable device for monitoring blood flow

Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health is using a wireless wearable device to monitor blood flow in real time.

The wearable, dubbed FloPatch, is an ultra-sound system that manages intravenous fluid therapy earlier for sepsis care pathways, according to a March 14 press release from El Camino Health.

The patch is placed on a patient's neck and can continuously assess blood flow within major blood vessels. The patch then wirelessly transmits that data to an iOS mobile application.

The mobile application provides clinicians with real time data at the bedside.