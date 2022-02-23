3 steps to optimize patients' digital experiences

Increased efforts from hospitals and health systems to improve the digital patient experience are at an all time high as more organizations incorporate digital health technologies for patient care, according to a Feb. 21 report from the American Hospital Association.

Technology can improve patient experience and outcome, but healthcare systems and hospitals must keep in mind these three steps to optimize digital tools for seamless patient interaction, according to the AHA:

1. Customer support

As technology allows care to be expanded beyond the hospital facility, healthcare and health systems should look into providing customer support for its digital health technologies in order to address any challenges patients may experience.

2. Leverage data

Health systems and hospitals can utilize data from patient EHRs, social factors influencing health and patient-reported outcomes to personalize messages, treatment options, health-maintenance programs and lifestyle-change programs.

3. Analyze technology

In order to improve patient experience with digital technology, hospitals and healthcare systems should analyze the processes and skills of certain technologies to properly leverage them based on application.